Gold prices continue to rise in markets

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 14, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,92% and made 16 924,89. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,47% and amounted to 1 994,24 and Nasdaq down by 0,29% and constituted to 4 782,85 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,15% and amounted to 6 269,61 points, the German DAX down by 1,17% and made 9 915,85 points and French CAC-40 down by 0,74% and made 4 609,03 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,99% and amounted to 1 183,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,10% and made 1,1485.