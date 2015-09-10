Gold price down, Euro up in markets

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 9 at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 1,45% to 16 253,57 points, the S & P 500 fell by 1,39% - up to 1 942,04 points and the Nasdaq fell by 1,15% - up to 4 756,53 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,35% - up to 6 229,01 points, the German DAX increased by 0,31% - up to 10 303,12 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 1,44% - up to 4 664,59 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 1,54% to 1 106,10 USD, the euro against dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1210 dollars (+0,36%).