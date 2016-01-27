Gold price increased in world markets

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 26, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,78% and made 16 167,23, S&P 500 index increased by 1,41% and amounted to 1 903,63 and Nasdaq went up by 1,09% and constituted to 4 567,67 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,59% to 5 911,46 points, the German DAX up by 0,89% to 9 822,75 points and French CAC-40 increased by 1,05% to 4 356,81 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,67% and made 1 120,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0861 USD (+0,13%).