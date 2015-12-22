Gold and Euro increased in markets

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 21, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,72% and made 17 251,62. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,78% and amounted to 2 021,15 and Nasdaq went up by 0,93% and constituted 4 968,92 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by0,29% and amounted to 6 034,84 points, the German DAX down by 1,04% and made 10 497,77 points and French CAC-40 down by 1,30% and made 4 565,17 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 1,15% or 12,2 USD and amounted to 1 077,84 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,47% and made 1,0919.