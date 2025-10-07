Georgia's foreign reserves exceed $5.4B as of October 1

Georgia's international foreign exchange reserves surpassed $5.4 billion as of October 1, Report informs, citing data from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to the bank, reserves grew by $224 million in September alone.

The NBG stated that it carried out net foreign currency purchases for several consecutive months this year, supported by favorable market conditions. These purchases included $101.7 million in March, $266.4 million in April, $245.4 million in May, $266 million in June, $416.9 million in July, and $199 million in August.

"International reserves are a key guarantee of the country's macroeconomic stability," the statement said.

As of 2025, gold accounts for 16.2% of total reserves, amounting to approximately $877.8 million.