Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Georgia's foreign reserves exceed $5.4B as of October 1

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    Georgia's foreign reserves exceed $5.4B as of October 1

    Georgia's international foreign exchange reserves surpassed $5.4 billion as of October 1, Report informs, citing data from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

    According to the bank, reserves grew by $224 million in September alone.

    The NBG stated that it carried out net foreign currency purchases for several consecutive months this year, supported by favorable market conditions. These purchases included $101.7 million in March, $266.4 million in April, $245.4 million in May, $266 million in June, $416.9 million in July, and $199 million in August.

    "International reserves are a key guarantee of the country's macroeconomic stability," the statement said.

    As of 2025, gold accounts for 16.2% of total reserves, amounting to approximately $877.8 million.

    NBG Georgia foreign exchange reserves
    Gürcüstan valyuta ehtiyatlarının məbləğini açıqlayıb

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed