 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Gala Life Insurance' signs former chairman of 'Standard Insurance'

    His name is Aydin Rahmanov

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former chairman of 'Standard Insurance' OJSC Aydin Rahmanov has been appointed as general director of Gala Life Insurance OJSC, Report informs.

    He left his former company in October 2016. 

    Notably, Kamal Ibrahimov, recently appointed as chairman of Gala Life Insurance board, once used to occupy the same position in 'Standard Insurance'.

    'Gala Life Insurance' OJSC was founded in 2008. Its authorized capital is 10.01 mln AZN. 88.57% of company’s shares belong to AzRe Tekrarsigorta OJSC, 11.43% to Nizami Mammad oglu Mahmudov. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi