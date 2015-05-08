Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreased by 44%

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) amounted to 8 387.9 million USD for May, 2015.

As Report was told in the CBAR, it is 11.4% or 1 084.2 million dollars less in comparison with April 1 of this year.

Foreign exchange reserves declined by 6 483.2 million dollars, or 43.6% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year, and by 5 370.4 million dollars, or 39% in comparison with the beginning of the year.