 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecast: Azerbaijan's economy will grow by 1.3% in 2019

    World Bank: GDP is expected to decrease by 1.4% this year, increase by 0.6% next year

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The World Bank (WB) forecasts 1.9% economic growth in Europe and Central Asia in 2017.

    Report informs, this is 0.3% higher than the figure indicated in the bank’s forecast in October 2016.

    The WB forecast for regional economic growth next year is 1.8%. Let’s note that the bank predicts 1.4% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) of Azerbaijan in 2017, 0.6% growth in 2018, and 1.3% increase in 2019.

    “Share of agricultural sector in GDP will increase by 3.4% this year, 4,2% in 2018 and 4.5% in 2019. Industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP will drop by 2.9% this year, 0.8% in 2018, and 0.3% in 2019”, report says.

    Besides, share of service sector in GDP is expected to drop by 0.8% in 2017, and growth is expected by 1.8% in 2018, and 2% in 2019.

    Budget deficit in Azerbaijan this year is expected to make 6% of GDP: “This indicator will be 8.3% in 2018 and 7.7% in 2019”. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi