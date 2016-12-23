Fitch suspends cooperation with Russian companies

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch international rating agency has taken a decision to withdraw all Russian companies on a national scale.

Report informs citing the TASS, the decision was made in connection with the introduction of a new regulatory framework for credit rating, which led to the fact that Fitch Ratings on national scale become unsuitable for regulatory purposes.

Thus, the agency withdraws rating of 150 Russian companies on a national scale by the end of March 2017.

Notably, in October, Fitch improved the outlook on the sovereign credit rating of the Russian Federation to "stable" from "negative", confirmed the credit rating of the Russian Federation on the BBB- investment grade.