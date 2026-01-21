Azerbaijan's oil output remains steady at 460,000 bpd in December

Azerbaijan's oil production in December stood at 460,000 barrels per day, remaining unchanged from the level recorded in November, Report informs, citing the International Energy Agency's (IEA) monthly update.

According to IEA analysts' estimates, Azerbaijan's December oil output was around 90,000 barrels per day below the level set under the OPEC+ production plan.

Under the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for last year was set at 551,000 barrels per day.