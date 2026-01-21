Primary goals of SOCAR Carbamide plant revealed

The primary goal of the SOCAR Carbamide plant is to meet domestic demand, Kutay Durna, Director of the SOCAR Carbamide plant, said at an event dedicated to the plant's admission into the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, Report informs.

Durna noted that carbamide has market prices comparable to gold and oil: "These prices change weekly and daily. For example, in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, or European countries, its price is around $400. The only determining factor here is logistics costs. If there is a period when we cannot sell the product, we can still send it to other countries by accepting the logistics costs. There is no problem with quality. In fact, sometimes we sell it $10–20 higher than the general carbamide price purely because of its quality."

He emphasized that the plant's first target is to supply the domestic market: "After meeting the needs of all farmers in the domestic market, we export the remaining 85–90%. Our goal is to produce at maximum capacity so we can deliver to customers. In short, whatever we produce, we can sell. We have no problem with unsold products. If we produce at full capacity, we can sell it all."

Carbamide (nitrogen fertilizer) is produced at the SOCAR Carbamide Plant located in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The plant was commissioned on January 16, 2019, and has the capacity to produce 650,000–660,000 tons of carbamide annually, using 435 million cubic meters of natural gas as raw material. Seventy percent of production is intended for export.