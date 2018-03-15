Fitch Ratings publishes Global Economic Outlook

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Global economic growth is strong, central banks are comfortable.

Report informs, Fitch international rating agency stated in the Global Economic Outlook report.

The document states that the US, Eurozone and Chinese economy will grow faster than the average rate of global economic growth and global economic growth will be above 3% this year.

Fitch has warned that weak US-dollar and cheaper raw material prices are supporting economies of developing countries and that this positive impact will end.

The report says, Brent crude price may drop below $ 60/barrel, interest rate hikes by Fed will support US-dollar. For 2018, the US economic growth rate has increased from 2.5% to 2.7%, and for 2019 - from 2,2% to 2.5% in 2019. For Eurozone this figure increased from 2.2% to 2.5% and from 1.7% to 1.8% respectively. The Chinese economy, which grew by 6.9% last year is expected to increase by 6.5% this year.

Among the most significant risks this year, the report has shown a sharp rise in core inflation in the U.S. and an increase in protective tendencies in global trade.