    Fitch affirms rating of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund

    The rating equalized with Azerbaijan’s sovereign rating

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund's (AMF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks.

    Report informs, AMF's ratings are equalised with Azerbaijan's sovereign ratings (BB+/Negative), reflecting the entity's strong legal linkage with the republic, strategically important role to the state's housing finance policy and the state's tight state control over AMF's activities. 

