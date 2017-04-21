Farah Mammadova: Main purpose to form more powerful and stable bank

© Report.az

Baku. 21 April. REPORT. AZ/ "Aim of consolidation of "Atabank" and "Caspian Development Bank" OJSCs is to support the policy, as well to form more powerful, stable bank, increase current market share, contribute more effectively to the country's economy and banking sector".

Report informs, Farah Mammadova, Chairperson of “Caspian Development Bank” Supervisory Board said at today's news conference on merge of the banks.

According to her, main purpose of the bank is to introduce modern banking principles and cutting-edge technologies and create useful and necessary products and services for customers, meet their demands of financial instruments, support small and medium enterprises in the country, which is considered a priority. Stating that these goals would remain priority also after the consolidation, F.Mammadova said that the merger will open broad prospects for future development.