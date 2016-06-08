Experts: Fed may change its mind on discount the rate

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ US Federal Reserve System (Fed) may increase discount rate in the summer.

Report informs, the reason can be a monthly indicator by US Bureau of Labor Statisticsabout vacancies on the labor market. Notably, the decline in employment indicator released last week increased the likelihood of interest rate cuts.

So now the Fed's discount rate assumptions related to increase in June is 3.8% in July - 23%.

Many analysts believe the Fed will increase interest rate at the end of the year.

Analytical expert of "CBS News Money Watch" Anthony Mirhaydari believes that U.S. equities climbed to new highs for 2016 on Monday thanks to, according to the conventional wisdom, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as she responded to Friday's surprisingly weak jobs report.

Experts of "Capital Economics say that Fed will increase discount rate more rapidly in 2017.