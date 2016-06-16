Expenses of Azerbaijani population to pay off interest on loans increased by 21%

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May, 2016, the Azerbaijani population have spent on repayment of interest on loans 490, 325 million AZN.

According to calculations of the Analytical Group of Report News Agency on basis of the information of State Statistical Committee, it makes 2.8% of total income of the population.

Thus, proportion of funds spent by the population for payment of interest on loans has increased. In the annual comparison, increase by 21.1% was observed, it’s related to growth in USD exchange rate.

Notably, in the same period last year the population spent on these purposes 405 million AZN or 2.5% of income.