Expectations grow for Fed's interest rate raising

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ There is 93% expectancy of US Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rate in its meeting on June 13-14.

Report informs referring to investing.ru, it was at 69% before Fed’s meeting on May 2-3.

In final speech of the last meeting, Fed although didn’t made clear that it is going to increase interest rate in June, however mentioned strong fundamental factors in US economy. Fed also stated that the poor economic indicators of the first quarter are temporary and that the production volume in US continues to rise.

Experts group of Report News Agency predicts, US-dollar to strengthen on global currency market after presidential election in France this week.