Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Expansion of opportunities in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector discussed

    Finance
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 18:09
    Expansion of opportunities in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector discussed

    The expansion of opportunities in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector was discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to Report, citing the CBA, the bank's Executive Director Fuad Isayev met with the leadership of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association Public Union, as well as with executives of member and non-member non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs).

    During the meeting, participants were informed about the financial results of NBCOs' activities for the first nine months of this year, improvements to the regulatory framework, and measures taken to strengthen the sector. In addition, discussions covered the expansion of financing opportunities, cooperation with state funds, prospects for organizations operating in the regions, including the liberated territories and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, legislative requirements, and other issues.

    The meeting also presented information on upcoming measures aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of NBCOs, expanding their areas of activity, and ensuring their sustainability.

    Azerbaijan Central Bank microfinance sector CBA
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda mikromaliyyə sektorunun imkanlarının genişləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Обсуждены вопросы расширения возможностей микрофинансового сектора в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    19:26

    Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025

    ICT
    19:13

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation becomes partner of OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025

    Other
    18:59

    Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Belarusian Foreign Ministry

    Other countries
    18:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan holds another training session with reservists

    Domestic policy
    18:32

    Netherlands announces $290 million Ukraine aid package

    Other countries
    18:09
    Photo

    Expansion of opportunities in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector discussed

    Finance
    17:49

    AIR Center issues clarification document in response to Clingendael's policy brief

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    UAE Envoy: Türkiye will host COP successfully, like Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    17:01
    Photo

    Chamber of Appraisers awards companies of Global Media Group

    Business
    All News Feed