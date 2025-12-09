Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Exchange price of gold falls below $4,200 per troy ounce

    Finance
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 11:02
    Exchange price of gold falls below $4,200 per troy ounce

    Gold prices fell on Tuesday morning, falling below the $4,200 mark for the first time since December 2, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $14.55 from the previous close, or 0.34%, to $4,203.15 per troy ounce.

    Minutes earlier, they had fallen below $4,200 for the first time since December 2.

    March silver futures, meanwhile, fell 0.24% to $58.265 per ounce.

    gold prices Comex exchange silver
    Биржевая цена на золото опустилась ниже $4 200 за тройскую унцию

    Latest News

    11:35

    Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2026

    Finance
    11:02

    Exchange price of gold falls below $4,200 per troy ounce

    Finance
    10:47

    California high schoolers who formed human swastika will face 'justice,' principal says

    Other countries
    10:42

    Azerbaijan, Amazon Web Services explore cloud infrastructure development

    ICT
    10:40

    Deputy FM Rzayev highlights Azerbaijan's green transition policy at Doha Forum

    Foreign policy
    10:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

    Media
    10:25

    Media: Tehran, Baku may expand economic co-op in various areas

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Azeri Light crude prices drop on global and regional markets

    Energy
    09:53

    EU to announce decision on confiscating frozen Russian assets within next two weeks

    Other countries
    All News Feed