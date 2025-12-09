Exchange price of gold falls below $4,200 per troy ounce
Finance
- 09 December, 2025
- 11:02
Gold prices fell on Tuesday morning, falling below the $4,200 mark for the first time since December 2, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $14.55 from the previous close, or 0.34%, to $4,203.15 per troy ounce.
Minutes earlier, they had fallen below $4,200 for the first time since December 2.
March silver futures, meanwhile, fell 0.24% to $58.265 per ounce.
