Exchange price of gold falls below $4,200 per troy ounce

Gold prices fell on Tuesday morning, falling below the $4,200 mark for the first time since December 2, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $14.55 from the previous close, or 0.34%, to $4,203.15 per troy ounce.

Minutes earlier, they had fallen below $4,200 for the first time since December 2.

March silver futures, meanwhile, fell 0.24% to $58.265 per ounce.