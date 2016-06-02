Euro rate to US-dollar increased

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,01% and made 17 789,67. S&P 500 index increased by 0,11% and amounted to 2 099,33 and Nasdaq up by 0,08% and constituted to 4 952,25 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,62% to 6 191,93 points, the German DAX down by 0,57% to 10 204,44 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,67% to 4 475,39points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX went down by 0,14% and made 1 215,75 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1206 USD (+0,16%).