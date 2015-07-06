Euro rate declined over Greek referendum results

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The euro to US dollar fell 1.1% on the background of the announcement of the preliminary results of the referendum in Greece.

As Report informs, according to trade operations made up to 00:09 Baku time, the euro was worth 1.0987 USD.

Referendum on the proposals of creditors took place in Greece in Sunday, July 5.

According to final results, said “no” to spending cuts and tax hikes, while 39 percent voted to accept fresh austerity measures.