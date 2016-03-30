Euro rate now reaches 1,13 USD

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 29, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,56% and made 17 633,11, S&P 500 index up by 0,88% and amounted to 2 055,01 and Nasdaq up by 1,67% and constituted 4 846,63 points.

Report informs, on European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,01% to 6 105,90 points, the German DAX up by 0,37% to 9 887,94 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,85% to 4 366,67 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX up by 1,53% or 18,6 USD, and made 1 236,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1300 USD (+0,99%).