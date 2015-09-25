​Euro rate goes down in world markets

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,48% and made 16,201.32 . S&P 500 index rose by 0,34% and amounted to 1,932.24 and Nasdaq went up by 0,38% and constituted 4,734.48 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,17% to 5961,49 points, the German DAX rose by 1,92% to 9 427,64 points and French CAC-40 up by 1,93% and made 4 347,24 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX went down by 0,66% and made 1 146,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1171 (-0,53%).