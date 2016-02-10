Euro continues to rise

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 9, on US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,08% and made 16 014,38. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,07% and amounted to 1 852,21 and Nasdaq down by 0,35% and constituted to 4 268,76 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,00% to 5 632,19 points, the German DAX down by 1,11% to 8 879,40 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,69% to 3 997,54 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,19%, and made 1 190,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1294 USD (+0,76%).