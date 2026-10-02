Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Austria

    Tourism
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 19:25
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Austria

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board participated in the AVIAREPS Around the World Roadshow – Austria 2026 event in Vienna.

    According to the State Tourism Agency, cited by Report, Azerbaijan was presented at the event as a tourist destination offering cultural tourism, city tours and outdoor activities.

    Around 40 travel agents and tour operators attended the event. Participants were provided with information about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, including the tourism potential of Baku and Shaki, Silk Road heritage, as well as mountain hiking routes and winter tourism opportunities.

    The number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan from Austria increased by 5% in January-August 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Austria
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Austria
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Austria
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Austria

    Tourism in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB)
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın turizm potensialı Avstriyada təqdim edilib
    Photo
    Туристический потенциал Азербайджана представлен в Австрии
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