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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board participated in the AVIAREPS Around the World Roadshow – Austria 2026 event in Vienna.

According to the State Tourism Agency, cited by Report, Azerbaijan was presented at the event as a tourist destination offering cultural tourism, city tours and outdoor activities.

Around 40 travel agents and tour operators attended the event. Participants were provided with information about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, including the tourism potential of Baku and Shaki, Silk Road heritage, as well as mountain hiking routes and winter tourism opportunities.

The number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan from Austria increased by 5% in January-August 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.