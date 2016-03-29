Euro and gold up in world markets

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 28, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,11% and made 17 535,39, S&P 500 index up by 0,05% and amounted to 2 037,05 and Nasdaq down by 0,14% and constituted to 4 766,79 points.

Report informs, Europen stock markets did not work due to Easter. Therefore European stock indexes remained the same. Note that, last time European indexes changed on March 24.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX up 0,08% and made 1 218,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1189 USD (+0,27%).