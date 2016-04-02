Euro and gold up in world markets

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 1, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,61% and made 17 792,75, S&P 500 index up by 0,63% and amounted to 2 072,78 and Nasdaq up by 0,92% and constituted to 4 914,54 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,47% to 6 146,05 points, the German DAX down by 1,71% to 9 794,64 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,43% to 4 322,24 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,07% and made 1 233,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1391 (+0,13%).