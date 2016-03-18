Euro and gold prices rise on markets

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,90% and made 17 481,49, S&P 500 index up by 0,66% and amounted to 2 040,59 and Nasdaq up by 0,23% and constituted to 4 774,98 points.

Report informs, on European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,42% to 6 201,12 points, the German DAX down by 0,91% to 9 892,20 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,45% to 4 442,89 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX up by 0,47% or 5,9 USD, and made 1 263,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1310 USD (+0,81%).