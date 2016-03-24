Euro and gold prices down in world markets

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 23, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,45% and made 17 502,59. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,64% and amounted to 2 036,71 and Nasdaq up by 1,09% and constituted to 4 768,86 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,10% to 6 199,11 points, the German DAX up by 0,33% to 10 022,93 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,18% to 4 423,98 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,39% and made 1 219,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1173 (-0,07%).