Euro and gold decreased in world markets

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ On June 30, Dow Jones index rose by 0,13% and made 17 619,51 in US fund market. S&P 500 index increased by 0,27% and amounted to 2 063,11 and Nasdaq rose by 0,57% and constituted to 4 986 487.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,50% to 6 520,98 points, French CAC-40 declined by 1,63% and made 4 790,20 points and the German DAX decreased by 1,25% to 10 944,97 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,23% and made 1 173,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar rose by 0,47% and made 1,1138.