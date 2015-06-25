Euro rate increases again

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,98% and made 17 966,07 . S&P 500 index fell by 0,74% and amounted to 2 108,58 and Nasdaq decreased by 0,73% to 5 122,41.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,15% to 6 844,80 points, the German DAX declined by 0,62% to 11 471,26 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,24% and made 5 045,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,05% and made 1 176,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar rose by 0,28% and made 1,1215.