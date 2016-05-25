EBRD: It's necessary to develop a new mechanism for resumption of manat lending

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is concerned about the increasing non-performed loans in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the bank's president Suma Chakrabarti told reporters: "This issue refers not only to Azerbaijan."

The head of the bank said that the EBRD is interested in the issue of bonds in the local currency: "However, it is necessary to find out whether local bond market is interested in it.Accommodation in manats will begin this year."

S.Chakrabarti also told about the meeting in the Financial Markets Control Chamber: "In the Chamber, we have discussed the situation in the banking sector after the devaluation. I believe that it is necessary to develop a new mechanism for resumption of manat lending by the banks."