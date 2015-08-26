Dollar reached 17-year high in Malaysia

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian currency against dollar fell to its lowest level in 17 years and made 2,368 Ringgit/dollar.

Report informs referring to the world press, according to experts, the main reason for the devaluation of Malaysian currency is fall in oil prices and difficult situation in domestic politics.

The major domestic political scandal occurred after the article by The Wall Street Journal, which stated that the Prime Minister received 700 million dollars from companies associated with the state investment fund.

According to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, today the official US dollar exchange rate rose by 0.01% and amounted to 1,0467 AZN / USD.