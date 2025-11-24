Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Deputy minister: Most foreign-language teachers got their salaries raised in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 17:14
    Deputy minister: Most foreign-language teachers got their salaries raised in Azerbaijan

    Salaries for 40% of foreign-language teachers in Azerbaijan have increased by 35% over the past two years, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzada said at the presentation of BP and partners' new digital English-learning content for schoolchildren, Report informs.

    According to him, 10,400 foreign-language teachers have undergone certification during this period, with 86% achieving high exam scores. In addition to the 35% raise for about 40% of teachers, another 45% received a 10% salary bonus.

    Karimzada also noted that more than 22,000 students in Azerbaijan are currently enrolled in English-language programs. This year alone, admissions to English-medium specialties reached 10,000, indicating that within the next four years, 15–20% of graduates will complete English-language programs.

    English-language programs foreign-language teachers Azerbaijan
    Kənan Kərimzadə: "Xarici dil müəllimlərinin 40 %-inin maaşı 35 % artırılıb"
    Кянан Керимзаде: Зарплата 40% преподавателей иностранных языков повышена на 35%

    Latest News

    00:00

    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    Karabakh
    21:56
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:43
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's digital products have broad export potential to Egypt

    Business
    21:33

    Azerbaijan's CBA outlines strategic directions on sustainability

    Finance
    21:16

    Aide: Many items of US peace plan discussed in Alaska acceptable to Russia

    Region
    21:02
    Photo

    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Infrastructure
    20:53

    Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

    Other
    20:45

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan invests in Green Bond Fund

    Finance
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Egypt explore collaboration in ICT sector

    ICT
    All News Feed