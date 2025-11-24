Deputy minister: Most foreign-language teachers got their salaries raised in Azerbaijan

Salaries for 40% of foreign-language teachers in Azerbaijan have increased by 35% over the past two years, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzada said at the presentation of BP and partners' new digital English-learning content for schoolchildren, Report informs.

According to him, 10,400 foreign-language teachers have undergone certification during this period, with 86% achieving high exam scores. In addition to the 35% raise for about 40% of teachers, another 45% received a 10% salary bonus.

Karimzada also noted that more than 22,000 students in Azerbaijan are currently enrolled in English-language programs. This year alone, admissions to English-medium specialties reached 10,000, indicating that within the next four years, 15–20% of graduates will complete English-language programs.