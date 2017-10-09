 Top
    Close photo mode

    Depreciation of Turkish lira can splash global market

    Analyst: All investors should be ready for negative processes

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The downward trend in Turkish lira can splash global market.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Mark Gudmora macro expert told the agency. According to expert, investors around the world should be prepared for negative processes in Turkish lira.

    Notably, this morning, Turkish lira dropped by about 6% against US-dollar as a result of the political tension between US and Turkey. This was the highest limit for TRY/USD in last 8.5 months.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi