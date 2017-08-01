Depositors of 11 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 747,658 mln AZN

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 11 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled last year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks makes 747,658 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 43,222 million manat, Zaminbank – 72,196 million manat, Kredobank - 27,788 million manat, Dekabank - 3,088 million manat, Atrabank - 14,351 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank – 2,004 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,191 million manat, Gencebank – 976,000 manat, Texnikabank - 120,392 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 437,608 mln. manat, United Credit Bank OJSC – 1,807 mln. manat.

The ADIF has also announced that assigned 1-year terms for payment of compensations to depositors of Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank and Bank Technique expired on January 27, February 4 and February 12 correspondingly. Fulfilment rates of compensation obligations of these banks were accordingly 97%, 94% and 98.2%.