'Demir Investment Company' CJSC increases capital

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Demirbank' OJSC has decided to raise authorized capital of 'Demir Investment Company' CJSC, which has been established by the company.

Report was told by the company's director Vagif Afandiyev.

According to him, a relevant decision has been adopted at traditional annual meeting of the bank's shareholders on June 25. In accordance with the decision, capital of 'Demir Investment Company' will be increased 170 000 AZN and made 400 000 AZN.

The capital growth will be carried out through the issue of additional shares. V.Afandiyev noted that face value of 1 share of the company, headed by him, is 10 000 AZN. Therefore, additional 17 shares will be issued in circulation and the shares will be acquired by 'Demirbank' itself.