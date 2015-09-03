 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deflation reduced in Azerbaijan in August

    Food prices fell by 0.3%, tariffs for paid services - by 0.1%, non-food products increased by 0.1%

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prices of food products in Azerbaijan in August decreased by 0.3%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - by 0.1%, non-food prices rose by 0.1%.In general, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services decreased by 0.1% in comparison with the previous month.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in the reporting month the prices for buckwheat, beef and mutton, butter, sugar, bananas, apples, pears, grapes, watermelon, melon, cucumber, peppers, eggplant, potatoes decreased.

    Prices for rice, wheat flour, pasta, chicken, fish products, eggs, vegetable oil, lemon, cabbage, greens, green beans, beets, carrots, garlic, onions, green and black tea increased.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi