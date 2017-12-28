Decline in US-dollar rate and geopolitical developments put gold and silver up

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The price of gold is rising in the background of dollar depreciation on Wednesday night, as well as tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Report informs, the results of auctions said.

The price of February gold futures at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) up by $ 3.7 or 0.29% per ounce (31.1 grams) and reached $ 1,1291.2.

The price of the March futures of silver up by 0.94% and reached $ 16.75 per ounce.

The dollar index (dollar exchange rate against the US currency basket of six major US trading partners) dropped by 0.25% to 93.03 points.

Geopolitical uncertainty traditionally boosts the current demand for gold which is considered as safe asset.