 Top
    Close photo mode

    Decline in US-dollar rate and geopolitical developments put gold and silver up

    February futures price for gold has risen to $ 1291.2/ounce

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The price of gold is rising in the background of dollar depreciation on Wednesday night, as well as tensions between the United States and North Korea.

    Report informs, the results of auctions said.

    The price of February gold futures at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) up by $ 3.7 or 0.29% per ounce (31.1 grams) and reached $ 1,1291.2.

    The price of the March futures of silver up by 0.94% and reached $ 16.75 per ounce.

    The dollar index (dollar exchange rate against the US currency basket of six major US trading partners) dropped by 0.25% to 93.03 points.

    Geopolitical uncertainty traditionally boosts the current demand for gold which is considered as safe asset.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi