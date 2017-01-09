Deals made under SOCAR's bond for 1 mln USD

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three resale deals for bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) were concluded today at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC.

Report informs citing the BSE.

According to information, total of 1 008 (950, 50 and 8) bonds were sold with a nominal price of 1 012,98 USD which made 962 331 USD, while other two deals 58 bonds were sold for 1 012,75 USD. The total amount for the three transactions is equal to 1 021 075,5 USD.

Notably, the market-maker on SOCAR bonds is an investment company PSG Capital. Today, the company bought up 1 bond for 1 011 USD sold - for 1,015 USD. Consequently, bonds which are the subject of the transaction have not been sold before PSG Capital but directly to investors.

Notably, secondary market of the SOCAR bonds was launched on October 18. Currently, the company owns 100 000 bonds in turnover at par value 1 000 USD each. Repurchase guarantee bonds of SOCAR will be in circulation until 2021.

Annual yield is 5%. Interest are paid every 3 months.