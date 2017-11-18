Crediting in Azerbaijani regions shrink by 18%

Baku.18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Regional crediting process in Azerbaijan fell by 460,6 million AZN or by 18.2% and totaled 2 071 million AZN as of October 1. 16,65% of total loans in the country account for regions.

Report informs referring to the monthly report of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to report, the biggest credit investment in regions was recorded in Aran economic region (498,4 million AZN).

At the same time, the highest average interest rate (annual 22.3) was observed in this region.

The total credit investment in the country’s economy as of October 1, 2017 totaled 12 437 million AZN and 10 366 million AZN of it or 83,35% accounted for Baku city.

Average annual interest rate in the country was 11.8% while in Baku it was 10.4% and in regions it varied between 8.6-22.3%.