Credits with investment focus soar by 23% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2017, financial and credit institutions invested 7 138,6 mln. USD in the country's economy; out of them, 11,9% or 848,5 mln. AZN accounted for bank credits. The annual growth in the volume of bank credits made 23%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC), the specific gravity of bank credits has risen by 2,8.

According to the official statistics, in the total volume of investments aimed at the fixed capital, some 5 019,3 mln. AZN or 70,3% fell on the share of enterprises and organizations, 817,4 mln. AZN or 10,3% budget funds, 90,2 mln. AZN or 1,3% non-budget funds, 328,5 mln. AZN or 4,6% personal funds of the population.