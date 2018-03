Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The aggregate credit investments by the credit institutions operating in Azerbaijan, was 20 288,5 million manats for July 1, 2015. It is less than a similar figure for June 1 by 179.6 million manats or 0.9%.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan said to Report that the decline continues since March. Compared to the maximum figure for March 1, the amount of credits to the economy for July 1 decreased by 408,7 million manats or 2%.