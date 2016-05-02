 Top
    Close photo mode

    Compulsory car insurance market increases in Azerbaijan

    In April, a compulsory insurance has attracted more than 109,000 vehicles

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April of this year 109,121 contracts on compulsory insurance of civil liability of owners of vehicles were registered n the information system of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance.

    Report informs referring to the Bureau, 10,147 contracts accounted for vehicles registered abroad and imported to Azerbaijan for transit purposes. During this period, the amount of insurance payments under contracts of standard and border security amounted to 8.4 mln. AZN.

    The number of insurance contracts increased by 2.7% in comparison with April 2015, and the amounts of premiums - by 5.8%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi