China's refusal to purchase US bonds puts dollar down

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US-dollar rate has faced severe sales on global currency market.

Report informs, the reason is Chinese government wanted to re-consider the decision to buy US government bonds. Officials in the Chinese government have said they want to cut the bills or stop them at all. After the news, the USD/EUR rate increased from 1.1920 to 1.2010.

Notably, China is the largest buyer of US government bonds. It has bonds worth $ 1,18 trln. Japan $ 1,096 trillion, Ireland $ 310.8 billion.