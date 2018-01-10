 Top
    Close photo mode

    China's refusal to purchase US bonds puts dollar down

    China is a leading country lending to US

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US-dollar rate has faced severe sales on global currency market.

    Report informs, the reason is Chinese government wanted to re-consider the decision to buy US government bonds. Officials in the Chinese government have said they want to cut the bills or stop them at all. After the news, the USD/EUR rate increased from 1.1920 to 1.2010.

    Notably, China is the largest buyer of US government bonds. It has bonds worth $ 1,18 trln. Japan $ 1,096 trillion, Ireland $ 310.8 billion.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi