China intends to stimulate growth of world economy

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ In next five years China plans to invest $ 120-130 bln annually in economies of foreign countries.

Report informs citing Reuters, Vice-chairman of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe stated at a press conference.

According to him, China's total investment abroad for five years will be at least $ 600 bln. The Vice-Chairman added that this step will become a great driving force for a sustainable recovery of the global economy, as well as for free trade and investment.

N. Jizhe also recalled that in 2016, China invested $ 170 bln in other countries.