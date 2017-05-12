 Top
    China intends to stimulate growth of world economy

    In next 5 years, China will invest $ 600 bln in economies of other countries

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ In next five years China plans to invest $ 120-130 bln annually in economies of foreign countries. 

    Report informs citing Reuters, Vice-chairman of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe stated at a press conference.

    According to him, China's total investment abroad for five years will be at least $ 600 bln. The Vice-Chairman added that this step will become a great driving force for a sustainable recovery of the global economy, as well as for free trade and investment.

    N. Jizhe also recalled that in 2016, China invested $ 170 bln in other countries.

