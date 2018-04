Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ / Changes to laws 'On Compulsory Insurance against Loss of Professional Labor Abilities as a Result of Industrial Accidents and Occupational Diseases' and 'On Compulsory Insurance', discussed at Milli Majlis Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee recommended to plenary session.

Report informs, Namig Khalilov, Chief of State Insurance Supervision Service states that one of changes prepared regarding increase of non-cash payments.

It is suggested in draft that insurance fees, presented by insurance intermediaries in cash should be paid to insurer's bank account, namely not in cash to insurer, but via bank.

Parliament's plenary session will be held on December 18.