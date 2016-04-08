Chamber of Accounts reveals shortcomings in State Statistics Committee

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Audit has been conducted on use of the funds allocated from 2015 state budget of Azerbaijan for the State Statistics Committee (SSC). The control measure carried out by the Chamber of Accounts in the committee covered 22,7 million AZN. Specific weight of these funds in the expenditures for general government services approved by the state budget amounted to 0,5%.

Report informs, reporting document 'On activities of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015' declares.

In accordance with the document, main part of the covered funds (90,9%) has been directed to current expenditures, within these expenditures, wage costs made 28,7-35,9% for the covered years. As a result, a number of shortcomings have been revealed in the control entity.

Shortcomings on previous audit results regarding payment of wages not eliminated.

Notably, the reporting document has been submitted to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) and will be discussed in the Parliaments plenary session on April 15.