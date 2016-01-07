Central Bank of Azerbaijan sold 50 million USD in today's auction

 Top
    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, on January 7, Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) sold 50 million USD in currency auction held in organized interbank market. Thus, about 20% of current demand of banks was met.

    Report informs, immediately after auction, purchase-sale exchange rate of cash USD increased from 1,65-1,70 AZN/USD to 1,75-1,80 AZN/USD. At present, sale is carried out from 1,80.

    'According to information of bank circles, tomorrow CBAR will not hold auction. If so, cash USD sale exchange rate is likely to increase to 2,00 AZN/USD at the weekend', analysts of Report News Agency says. 

