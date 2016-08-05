Central Bank of Azerbaijan raised discount rate to 9.5%

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has increased the discount rate by 2.5% on August 8.

Report informs, a statement released by the Central Banks declares.

Taking into account the targets on macroeconomic stability, macroeconomic forecasts, inflation expectations, tendencies on balance of payment, as well as conjuncture in the financial market, the Central Bank passed a decision to increase the discount rate to 9.5% from August 8 by remaining lower and upper limit of interest rate corridor unchanged.